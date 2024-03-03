Power Clash: Jos plays the attack card

Not even there Verstappen-Perez double, obtained with rather significant gaps inflicted on the competition, calmed the environment within the Red Bull team. The chaos surrounding the 'Horner affair' holds sway more than ever and what from the beginning gave the impression of being an internal feud within the world champion team was confirmed as such with the words of Jos Verstappen.

Max's father has basically publicly disheartened Horner and went to speak to the man who has been the sworn enemy of the Red Bull team since 2021: Toto Wolff. The vacant Mercedes seat, vacated by Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season, risks becoming a very potent weapon in the hands of Verstappen senior in this battle for power.

Horner doesn't take a step back

But Horner doesn't back down: yesterday he was accompanied to the track by his wife Geri Halliwellwhich for the moment has decided to publicly support her husband without reservation, at the center of the media storm. The Red Bull team principal then did not give up appearing in front of the cameras despite the personal moment being anything but simple, guaranteeing his presence on the pit wall also in Saudi Arabia next weekend for the second round of the World Championship.

“Am I present in Jeddah? Yes, absolutely. Otherwise I wouldn't be here – said Horner a Sky Sports F1 – we are a very strong team, we have enormous support and we also have important partners and shareholders who support us. We cannot achieve this type of result if we are not united.”. In a season which on a sporting level risks becoming yet another triumphal march for the Austrian team, the spotlight is all on the internal political conflict, which promises to bring further twists and turns.