The Perez Crisis

The British Grand Prix weekend confirmed the dark period that is happening Sergio Perez after the contract renewal signed with the Red Bull: after his qualifying session ended in Q1 following an off-track excursion at Copse, the Mexican crossed the finish line in 17th place, penalised by the decision to fit Intermediate tyres well in advance of the actual arrival of the rain at Silverstone and finishing two laps behind his teammate.

Having retired from the Monaco and Canadian GPs, ‘Checo’ did not go beyond seventh place in the Austrian GP, ​​with a series of errors and negative results that are increasingly casting doubt on his permanence at Red Bull. The first to no longer appreciate Perez’s missteps seems to be Christian Hornerteam principal of the reigning world champion team.

Horner looks to Red Bull talent

The British manager is close to losing patience with the results that are damaging the team in the fight for the Constructors’ Championship, with only Max Verstappen defending the lead from the return of McLaren and Mercedes. It is no coincidence that Horner himself recently mentioned Liam Lawson for Red Bull’s filming day at Silverstone, while denying that this choice is a first step towards replacing Perez, with the young New Zealander protagonist of good performances last year in AlphaTauri in place of the injured Ricciardo.

Not only Lawson

However, a few days after the conclusion of the British GP, Horner returned to talk about the drivers who are candidates for a seat at Red Bull, also indicating Yuki-TsunodaThe Japanese driver, who scored points at Silverstone at the wheel of the Racing Bulls, is in fact one of the drivers who attracts Horner’s attention the most, as the latter admitted to formule1.nl: “We are taking everything into consideration – He admitted – We believe that Tsunoda has an incredible talentso in the next few years we hope to give him different options. He is a Red Bull driver and he has a contract with Red Bull. You never knowhe could get another test. Yuki is doing very well, he got another point in Silverstone, and he does that every weekend actually. He could learn a lot from Daniel, but he is not a rookie anymore. He has enough experience and he shows it on the track”.