Verstappen doesn’t move

During the summer break the last doubts regarding the Max Verstappen to remain at Red Bull for the 2025 season. Mercedes and Toto Wolff were keeping a watchful eye on the Dutchman, but the recent update to Helmut Marko’s contract (via a covering letter) – which will last until the end of 2026 – has effectively rendered Verstappen’s exit clause, linked to the departure of his Austrian mentor, innocuous.

Horner on Max

Asked by Sky Sports, Christian Horner he showed confidence, explaining that he never risked losing Verstappen: “The situation is this: we have been repeating all year that we know the kind of agreement we have with Max. And Max also knows what kind of agreement he has with us. And It is definitely not available for Mercedes and never has been. I’m sure Mercedes has thought carefully about its options. And if they choose Antonelli, they will have to be praised for the risk. that they take with a young person”.

…and on Lawson

Even at the end of FP1 in Zandvoort Helmut Marko he talked about Liam Lawsonrecalibrating his recent statements: “I think I said next year it will be in an F1 carWe have an option on him, but the decision will be made in mid-September.”

Horner wanted to better contextualize the Lawson affair Sky Sports: “Nothing has been decided. At the moment we still have a few weeks to make this decision. Obviously we know the situation and Checo’s contract. With Daniel (Ricciardo, ed.) and Liam we have some options, but we won’t talk about them publicly until a decision is made.”