Another day of passion at Red Bull

The Sunday after the Saudi Arabian GP – won with full merit by Max Verstappen and which gave Red Bull their second double in two races – was once again monopolized by the news regarding the internal feud within the Milton Keynes team. In the afternoon two German sites very close to the 'Austrian' faction of the team and Helmut Marko had hypothesized a possible imminent dismissal for team principal Christian Hornerwhat a second F1-Insider And Motorsport-Total by now it would also have lost the support of the Thai part of the ownership, annoyed by the growing activism – in an important market like that of the United States – of the 'anti-Horner' faction which would have launched a large-scale boycott of the well-known energy drink.

Reactie woordvoerder Red Bull Racing: “Zoals Christian heeft gezegd, es hij dankbaar voor de volledige steun van de aandeelhouders en dat blijft het geval.” — Erik van Haren (@ErikvHaren) March 10, 2024

Horner “grateful for the support”

The Dutch journalist from De Telegraaf Erik van Haren, who followed the whole story closely, however reported one in a tweet replica of the Red Bull Racing team That denies rumors of Horner's possible departure. “Like Christian said – declared the spokesperson of the world champion team – he is grateful for the full support of shareholders and [la situazione] it stays like this”. The spokesperson's reply on the one hand can support the fact that he is really discussing the position of the team principal, but on the other it also testifies to how – at least publicly – the team is still largely positioned to defend Horner. A different position is certainly that of Max Verstappen, who has repeatedly stated that he cannot imagine his future in Red Bull without Helmut Marko, Horner's main antagonist in recent weeks.