In Baku the first Sprint of the year

There doesn’t seem to be much harmony in today’s Formula 1, which doubles the Sprints and also modifies the format to make every “hole” available between Saturday and Sunday attractive. Changes that the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council has ratified (or will ratify), Liberty Media encouraged and the teams voted. The debut of the format in 2023, which will take place in Baku, does not satisfy everyone.

Horner: “Ridiculous to run a Sprint in Baku”

For example Chris HornerRed Bull team principal, harshly defined the short race to be held on April 29 in Azerbaijan: “The reality is that it is absolutely ridiculous to have the first sprint race of the year on a street circuit like Baku“, this is his comment in the press conference in Melbourne.

“From the fans point of view, it will be one of the most exciting, but for us all you can do is damage the car and lose money to the budget cap. One race is enough in Azerbaijan, two are a bit worrying“.

The 2023 Sprints

There will be six weekends that will offer points on two different days, with confirmations and new features compared to the three selected in 2021 and 2022: in addition to the track in the Azerbaijani capital, Red Bull Ring, Spa-Francorchamps, Lusail, Austin and Interlagos will also host the Sprint weekend. The Brazilian circuit is the only one that has always had the short race since its introduction.