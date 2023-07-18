Welcome back Daniel

The next GP of this season, namely the Hungarian one scheduled for this weekend, will see the official return of Daniel Ricciardo on track less than a year after his last race in F1. The Australian will return to compete in Alpha Tauri (team with which he competed in 2012-2013) replacing Nyck de Vries. Red Bull (the team that also manages the Faenza team) and Helmut Marko were convinced by the Dutchman’s performance that did not live up to expectations, at the bottom of the world standings together with Logan Sargeant without any points scored after ten races.

The reasons for the farewell to De Vries

A decisive choice, even if at Red Bull there is still a certain displeasure for De Vries himself, as the Red Bull Team Principal was able to underline Christian Horner: “Nyck is a very capable driver, Formula E and Formula 2 champion – explained the British manager – he obviously has a lot of experience. He’s not a young driver as such, age-wise, and I didn’t see how he fit into the junior programme. He’s always been a rebound. It was obviously becoming a difficult situation for him, but there were high expectations because, despite having no experience in Formula 1, he is obviously a very experienced driver. I think there was general feeling that he could not hit the target, and therefore we wondered what the possibilities were to change things. From a Red Bull point of view, the most interesting option for me was to see how Ricciardo was doing. So the decision has been made. It all happened quite quickly, and here he is for the Hungarian Grand Prix.”

The first negotiations

A decision that was recently communicated, but which had already been taken even before the Pirelli tests at Silverstone, during which the Australian took to the track at the wheel of Red Bull, the team with which he competed in the world championships from 2014 to 2018: “Obviously Horner added. before the test there was some element of discussion with Daniel to tell him: ‘Look, if it’s okay, would you be willing to drive an AlphaTauri? Because things aren’t going as we hoped with Nyck. Would you be ready for this challenge?’ And he replied ‘Yes, absolutely’. He was ready, if you like, to take a step back to try to take two steps forward“.

Future at Red Bull?

Consequently, Ricciardo will remain in AlphaTauri from now until the end of the 2023 world championship, but that’s not all. One of the Australian’s goals, as Horner also confirmed, is to be able to return one day in Red Bull, maybe in 2025. A will that has not been completely crushed, and which could open up different scenarios: “Right now there’s just something going on until the end of the season Horner concluded. so there are no thoughts or expectations beyond that. We loaned him to AlphaTauri until the end of the year, and of course next year our drivers will still be Verstappen and Perez, but it’s always good to have talents in reserve. I think Daniel is eyeing AlphaTauri, but he absolutely wants to bid for the 2025 Red Bull seat. That’s his golden goal, and going into AlphaTauri I think he considers it. the best way to establish yourself by 2025“.