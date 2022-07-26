Mistress of the present, at least looking at the two world championship standings drivers and constructors, but worried about the future. This seems to be the situation for the Red Bull team on the eve of the summer break. The Milton Keynes stable already seems to have more than one hand on the 2022 titles and is also watching them closely technical and political developments next year. Inevitably, the main argument is that which concerns the discussed technical directive imposed by the FIA ​​regarding the flat bottom of the cars. The issue in question is well known and concerns the Federation’s will to have the delicate problem of the porpoising, developed mainly by some teams, Mercedes primarily.

Red Bull, on the other hand, was among the most virtuous teams, together with Ferrari, in intelligently getting around the obstacle of the car hopping at high speeds. Clearly, therefore, the Austrian team is far from favorable to the idea of ​​a straight leg surgery of the Federation on such a delicate aspect of the regulation. However, the fact that the pretext of the changes is linked to security reasons guarantees free rein to the FIA ​​and F1, which do not have to submit to the usual team votes. So, despite the majority of teams opposing it, the new TD should regularly come into action. Interviewed by the site The Race the Red Bull team principal Christian Horner criticized precisely this reference to “safety” made by the top of motorsport.

“Security is a very easy card to play – Horner pointed out – because theoretically it is not subject to the vote of the Commission [F1] or the World Council. Something can be done, but I think it must be reasonable. The numbers that have been discussed are far too extreme compared to the reality of what could probably be done “. The reference of the British manager is, for example, all” raising of the side edges of the car floor by 25 mm. A value judged exaggerated by many teams. “I don’t think this is a safety issue – continued Horner – it is up to the team to decide how to operate their car. The porpoising problem can be eliminated in a very simple way, but at the cost of sacrificing performance. It is not the FIA’s job to ensure that a team is competitiveotherwise in the last 10 years we would have had BOP on engines“.