A few hours after the press conference of the Hungarian GP, ​​the whole world of F1 welcomed the news concerning the withdrawal of Sebastian Vettel from competitions, which will take place at the end of the current season. In this way, the German driver will put an end to a career that began in 2007, culminating in the conquest of four consecutive world titles from 2010 to 2013, all at the wheel of the Red Bull.

The Anglo-Austrian team, which today enjoys the leadership of Max Verstappen, had in fact made the great leap in quality in the top flight thanks to the successes of Vettel, who, before joining Ferrari in 2015, had also contributed to the conquest of the four constructors’ world championships – unchanged since then – obtained by the Milton Keynes house. Yet, today that Vettel’s future in the Circus is officially defined, the Red Bull team principal, Christian Hornerrevealed a somewhat surprising background.

Interviewed by Channel 4the British manager has in fact admitted that there have been talks aimed at Vettel’s return to Red Bullpossibly in place of Sergio Perez. However, despite the secret that has now become public, Horner himself has nevertheless underlined the high difficulty of a similar operation, especially for the impact it would have had if it had actually materialized: “We have had a few exploratory talks – revealed – but it would have been a bit like going back to an old girlfriend: it probably wouldn’t have been the same for the second time. What we have achieved together has been truly remarkable. It was phenomenal and will always be part of our history, and we are extremely proud to have had him as a member of our team. ”

The meetings between Vettel and Horner, moreover, took place in a period in which the manager himself was not in the least aware of the German’s will to retire: “I believe that nobody knew – he added – I saw him leaving the paddock at Paul Ricard and obviously it was a frustrating day for him. I believe it is there right decision for him. It’s not nice to see him run in the middle of the group, I don’t think he gets satisfaction from it, it’s the right time to close the curtain on what has been an extraordinary career ”.