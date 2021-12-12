Luck favors the bold, and at Red Bull they knew how to take risks. With an inferior vehicle, with an older engine, even with the strength of desperation – like Sergio Perez’s obstruction on Lewis Hamilton -, the help of a very good dose of luck and a restart procedure on which Mercedes (and not only that) he wants to see clearly, Max Verstappen tore the crown from Sir Lewis’s head. And now he is the reference point of the new era that will start in 2022.

So did team principal Chris Horner commented a crazy GP: “The decision to bring in the Safety Car brought Max back into play. We needed some luck today. I didn’t understand why they didn’t stop to change tires. We did it and then at that point it was obvious that Max would attack: so he did. He is an absolutely deserving world champion“, He told Sky Sport 24. “I lost my voice between turns 5 and 6, I was yelling to say he was standing in front. Congratulations to Lewis, he was a great opponent, and so was Mercedes. Too bad they made this complaint, but we hope that everything goes well, I have faith in the FIA. I have no idea what it is, Max has never walked past, we’ve seen it a million times (in reality it does not only concern this but also the entire restart procedure under the Safety Car regime, since not all the cars have split, ed) “.

“We desperately needed a Safety Car, it was our only opportunity and we took it. We made the right decision in strategic terms. Then obviously Max had to overtake and he succeeded. I thought he would do it in turn 6. Instead he did it in turn 5, to make life even more difficult then in turn 6Horner continued. “It’s been a very long seven years. Mercedes was so dominant that no one had beaten it during the hybrid era. We did it today with Max. I’m proud of him and the whole team. We await the official result and then we will celebrate. Ah, and Latifi will have a lifelong supply of Red Bull, like Petrov in 2010!“.