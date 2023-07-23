The day of records

Today is celebration Sunday for Red Bull. The 11th consecutive victory since the beginning of the season arrived on the tortuous Hungaroring circuit, the 12th also considering the end of the 2022 championship. In the first case it is a record equaled, in the second of a record surpassed, again with the reference of the legendary McLaren of 1988, that of Senna and Prost. In the footsteps of these two absolute motorsport legends there is also Max Verstappen, who today in Hungary repeated his victory 12 months ago and was able to celebrate his ninth in 11 races, the seventh in a row.

A now embarrassing domain for the competition, which emerged in an overbearing way even on a weekend in which the RB19 #1 did not start from the first box. However, the pole position grabbed yesterday by Lewis Hamilton only lasted a few tens of metres. Thanks to the splendid shot at the start by Verstappen, who burned his rival from Mercedes at the start. A key moment of the GP that was also celebrated by Christian Horner after the race, when the number one on the Red Bull wall stopped to chat into the Sky Sport F1 microphones.

Decisive start

“Either Max made a great start or Lewis didn’t make a good one – explained Horner, who then applauded his world champion – Max made a hard but correct overtaking at the first corner, after which he controlled everything with an exceptional race. Achieving this record streak in F1 makes us all very proud. There are no words to describe Max, I can only say that it was an outstanding result”.

Old school duel

Horner also underlined how the very high temperatures expected for today – and promptly verified – have prompted Red Bull to focus more on a race set-up, sacrificing qualifying. “We knew it would be hotter today – commented Horner – so the engineers did a great job to prepare this set-up. Yesterday wasn’t the best, but today we hit the target and Max was phenomenal”. The last comment can only be for the umpteenth Verstappen-Hamilton duel, which however lasted only the space of a curve today: “They had an old school battle with Hamilton, a bit like on karts. You can see that the two are great riders, they got very close but left enough space for each other”. It hadn’t always been like this in the past.