Question marks over Horner

The future of the current Red Bull Team Principal now seems to hang by a thread Christian Horner, accused of sexually inappropriate behavior towards an employee of the Anglo-Austrian company. Even if the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported that a final decision by Red Bull will be taken and communicated in these days, the final say lies with the Thai owners, the Yoovidhya family, holders of the majority of Red Bull shares but above all very close to the figure of the British manager.

The issue therefore remains to be clarified and definitively concluded, especially while awaiting the first GP of the 2024 season which will take place in Bahrain on March 2nd, exceptionally on Saturday. The internal investigation also pushed Formula 1 and Ford (Red Bull's future power unit supplier) to reach a ruling soon.

Wolff's appeal

In the meantime, the first to not want to express judgments before the facts have actually been definitively clarified is another Team Principal, in this case from Mercedes, as Toto Wolff, Horner's historic rival. The Austrian, who did not want to comment on the matter, however made an appeal drawing inspiration from the issue so that there can be a change within a sport like that of F1 in an interview with ORF:

“I don't want to criticize Christian now. There are already enough people doing this and the family in particular is in an unenviable situation – he has declared – For fifteen days we have been talking about nothing but this affair. F1 has a reputation problem, because we are a sport where mostly men are in management positions and in the cars, and we want to do more. We want more womenwe want more diversity in this sport, we want to be transparent. This also means take things like this very, very seriously. We are doing it, and we hope that our competitor Red Bull sees it the same way. I am convinced that a conclusion will be reached: if there was something, then it will be sanctioned. If there hasn't been, there will be another solution. I don't know the details, I only hear the speculations, and it's not great for Formula 1 at the moment“.