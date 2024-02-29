Horner freed from charges

While waiting for Saturday's race, the news par excellence in the Formula 1 paddock this weekend in Bahrain is that which comes from 'home' Red Bull, where it was the acquittal of team principal Christian Horner has been made official from accusations of having held a “inappropriate behavior” towards an employee. L'internal investigation which kept the Milton Keynes factory in suspense for almost a month was in fact resolved with nothing done towards the English manager.

However, the official statement released by Red Bull, in which Horner is exonerated, did not convince some of the Austrian team's opponents, first of all Mercedes and its team principal, Toto Wolff. Speaking with the journalists present in Sakhir, the number one on the pit wall of the silver arrows did not directly question the behavior of his colleague-rival, but he criticized the statement released by Red Bulljudged “unclear“.

Wolff wants clarity

“I read the statement and it was pretty basic – Wolff underlined – and my personal opinion is that it does not allow us to look beyond the veil. We know that there is a woman, within an organization, who spoke to HR and said there was a problem, and that this was investigated. Yesterday, the sport got the message that it was 'all clear'. As a global sport I believe that on such critical topics we need greater transparency“.

In his analysis, Wolff doesn't make it a question of Horner or Red Bull, but of Formula 1 in joint usewhich in his opinion risks emerge weakened from the world in which this affair was managed. “As a sport we cannot afford to leave things vague, opaque, on critical topics like this, because they will end up putting us in difficulty“, added the 52-year-old Viennese manager.