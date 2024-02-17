Red Bull on the boil

“We hope to reach the end of our turbulence soon”. Thus the Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko expressed his hope for a sudden conclusion of the internal investigation against the team principal Christian Horner accused of “transgressive behavior” by an employee who allegedly received inappropriate messages “regularly and for a considerable period of time”.

Horner reiterated this during the presentation of the Red Bull RB20 the dismissal of all charges underlining that it is collaborating with the independent lawyers to whom Red Bull Austria has entrusted the investigation. However, there were some signs of lack of transparency on Christian Horner's part, starting from the 'censored' questions to which the team principal did not respond.

According to what was reported by Times the Horner case will come to a conclusion at the beginning of next week, which has tests scheduled in Bahrain from Wednesday 21st to Friday 23rd February. Horner underlined the situation that has arisen “distracts the team”, which would certainly benefit from a conclusion to the “turbulence” before the official start of the season. According to the English newspaper Max Verstappen's reluctance to defend Horner on the occasion of the presentation of the RB20 it is a significant element regarding what could be the epilogue of the Horner soap opera.