by VALERIO BARRETTA

Red Bull, Horner's theatrics in the presentation of the RB20

A person who saw Christian for the first time Horner last night one could not imagine that the figure within F1 and the working role of the Briton were in serious danger. Yet, it is so. The latest updates on the affair involving the Red Bull team principal accuse him of having sent messages of a sexual nature to an employee, then attempting to buy her silence at a high price.

Unanswered questions

The attempt to “cover up” the matter had already emerged in the last few hours, to the point that in the press conference to present the RB20 a journalist asked the Briton directly, but a spokesperson for the team immediately stopped the question by stating that those relating to the investigation were unwelcome and would not receive a response.

Chaos in the headquarters

According to what was reported by the German newspaper F1-Insiderand as confirmed by de Telegraaf, the Austrian headquarters is split in half: the Thais linked to the Yoovidhya family (owner of 51% of the company) support Horner, refusing to suspend or fire him; the Austrians fear that the Horner case could damage the company's image without strong action against the team principal.

The lawyer on holiday and the risk of court

Then there is the question of the independent lawyer hired by Red Bull. According to the German newspaper, this was called by the Thais, and – after questioning Horner and the employee for eight hours – he was supposed to present a final report, which however never reached the Austrian headquarters of Red Bull. The lawyer would even be on holiday and unreachable by telephone. Even if the “inaction” were to continue, the Horner case would now be too big to be hidden. In fact, the employee wants to go all the way, and after having rejected Horner's offer of over 700 thousand euros to buy her silence, she has already filed a lawsuit in England, taking Horner to court.