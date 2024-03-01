Whoever wants to hit Horner is willing to do anything

On the eve of free practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix, the Red Bull team principal Christian Horner surprisingly he was cleared of all charges at the end of the internal investigation conducted by Red Bull, an investigation aimed at verifying whether the team's number one had actually had a transgressive behavior against an employee.

The statement released by Red Bull left the door open to a potential appeal by the injured party and it was clear that Christian Horner had 'only' won one battle, however important, in an internal war within Red Bull. What was difficult – if not impossible – to imagine was what happened yesterday, a 'bold' move to say the least by those who want to discredit Horner's image at all costs to the point of making his removal from office mandatory.

An anonymous sender, in fact, sent screenshots of WhatsApp chats and photos relating to the 'correspondence' between Christian Horner and the employee who opened the case which later led to the internal investigation at Red Bull to over 100 email addresses. The veracity of the attached material remains to be verified, but what makes us reflect is the level of squalor to which those who do not want to see the Horner issue closed have descended. According to what was reported by BBC the material is now under the attention of the FIA ​​and Liberty Media F1, therefore the sender's objective – to further undermine Horner's reputation – was achieved. Horner's lawyers have warned all media outlets against disseminating the material attached to the anonymous email.