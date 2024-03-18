Horner still in the crosshairs

Contemporary Formula 1 is turning out to be extremely Red Bull-centric. The Milton Keynes team now dominates uninterruptedly on the track, but at the same time – despite itself – it also makes news off the track, with the chaos linked to the precarious situation of team principal Christian Horner and the now evident power conflicts within the team.

Horner, accused of behavior “inappropriate and transgressive” towards an employee it was cleared by an internal investigation, but its position remained in the eye of the storm. One day after his acquittal in the internal investigation, the anonymous email arrived containing his alleged chats with the girl in question and in the last few days the same employee has appealed against the outcome of the internal investigation and has reported Horner to the FIA ​​ethics committee.

Steiner wants to “move beyond”

The issue is obviously very delicate: two team principals currently in charge such as Toto Wolff and Zak Brown, of Mercedes and McLaren, wasted no time in attacking Horner head-on. The former number one on the pit wall Haas was more cautious, Gunther Steiner. The manager from Bolzano knows Horner well having worked at Red Bull from 2005 to 2008 in the role of technical director, first in F1 and then in the project briefly carried out by Red Bull in NASCAR.

Steiner spoke about the issue on the occasion of the Adelaide Motorsport Festival, without taking a clear position on the matter but reiterating how it is It is appropriate for F1 to move on from this controversy as soon as possible. “There will be some people at the top of the company who will rethink what they want to do – said Steiner – I hope that for the good of Formula 1 they put an end to this story and that we move forward.”. However, it is difficult to imagine that this could happen in a short time.