The Horner case

As reported in recent days, the Red Bull had confirmed the start of one internal investigation to the detriment of the team principal Christian Hornerfor a inappropriate behavior against an employee of the Anglo-Austrian team.

It had emerged that Friday 9 February would be key in the affair, given that Horner was expected by a conversation with the lawyer outsider hired by the team to handle the case.

What happened today

The Dutch specialist site De Telegraaf, among the first to spread the news of the investigation, he confirmed that the interrogation took place and lasted “several hours”starting in the morning and ending in the late afternoon.

Sky UK he was even more precise and said that the conversation between Horner and the outside lawyer lasted more than 8 hours and had as its theme the “controlling and coercive behavior” had by the English manager towards an employee. Horner has maintained his innocence and has fully denied the charges leveled against him.

It is not known when the outcome of the investigation will be announced.

Next Thursday Red Bull will present the RB20, the single-seater for the 2024 season which it will once again entrust to Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.