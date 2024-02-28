Decisive hours for Horner

A final decision from Red Bull regarding the internal investigation conducted against the team principal is expected in the next few hours Christian Horner accused by an employee of 'transgressive behaviour'.

The team principal of the Milton Keynes team has embarked towards Bahrain without yet knowing what the Red Bull management had decided and today no news should arrive before the press conference so as not to possibly put the drivers available to the media in difficulty (among them there is also Max Verstappen).

Daniel Ricciardo commented on this situation like this: “I'm sorry for Horner, he always behaved well with me – the words of the Racing Bulls driver reported by the newspaper racingnews365.com – I hope that a resolution will be reached soon after a fair dynamic, possibly within this week so that all this is not a distraction for him and the rest of the team.”