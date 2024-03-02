Red Bull rally

The 2024 of Red Bull it started with an 'unexpected' pole position by Max Verstappen who got the better of Charles Leclerc's Ferrari. The RB20 is expected to emerge today in the race, the opponents are confident that it is not as impregnable as the RB19 of 2023.

To attend the first Grand Prix of the season as reported by the online edition of Times all of Red Bull's top management will be there because both the heir of the late Dietrich Mateschitz, Mark, and Chalerm Yoovidhya, the founder of the Thai Yoovidhya family who founded Red Bull, are expected in Bahrain.

The Times talks about two opposing factions lined up behind two “Alpha males” identified in Christian Horner And Jos Verstappen. The latter is accused by Horner of being the main person responsible for the media campaign aimed at discrediting the Red Bull team principal at all costs. The Austrians are with Jos, the Thais with Horner, who should also have his wife at his side Geri Halliwell at this very delicate moment in her husband's career, still in command at Red Bull, but continually affected in terms of image with the aim of making his removal mandatory.