by VALERIO BARRETTA

Horner in the balance

These are very important days for the future of Red Bull and its team principal Chris Horner. TodayIndeed, the internal investigation began in London of the Milton Keynes team, which put under the magnifying glass the behavior of the boss of the wall towards an employee of the team, deemed inappropriate.

Judgment this week?

If some element has filtered out and in the meantime no denials have been received from a team that is very attentive in terms of image, and indeed investigations have been started, something serious and proven may have happened. As we reported today, the hypothesis of a judgment on Horner's behavior as early as Friday (circulated days ago) has gradually become less likely. The Briton, who has denied the accusations that have been made against him, he should “breathe” for a few days and then be judged next weekas he reported ESPN.

Red Bull evidently wants to ascertain every single element of the matter before making a decision that could have a major impact on the team, because Horner was a pillar of the first cycle of victories and an important protagonist of the era of successes that began in 2021. It seems logical that a conclusion may arrive before the presentation of the RB20, scheduled for February 15th. But it is a hypothesis that cannot be taken for granted, precisely due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Horner, Red Bull team principal since 2005, was not the only team principal to end up in the dust of controversy in recent months. Toto Wolff was also there two months ago due to a potential conflict of interest deriving from the role of his wife Susie Stoddart, head of the F1 Academy: a case that arose and deflated in just a few days, which actually ended up strengthening the image of the Austrian , defended by all colleagues from the FIA's accusations. Horner's episode is a different one: no one wanted to expose themselves, also because the facts themselves are known to those directly involved and the independent lawyer heading the investigation. The Briton would also have been asked to resign voluntarily, a scenario he rejected.