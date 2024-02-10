A well-known journalist believes that the Horner case could pose a real risk for the future and additional titles for our hero Max Verstappen.

The F1 world has been turned upside down again. This was already the case after Andretti's cancellation due to an email that disappeared in spam and the mega transfer of Lewis Hamilton. But then there was the case involving Christian Horner. The Red Bull team boss is said to have behaved in an extremely authoritarian manner towards a subordinate. Very bad of course, provided it is indeed the case. It is good that this is now being taken seriously in the short term and is being thoroughly investigated by an independent party outside the organization. Both for Horner and the alleged victim.

All authorities should actually do that. Perhaps an institute should even be set up to do this. With stipulations that employees can serve a maximum term and the like. Otherwise you will again get cover-ups, unsavoryness and blandishments from people who know us.

We cannot say anything more about the event than has already been said. But because it is Formula 1, people already speculate about 'if, then situations'. What if Horner was indeed scary behind the scenes? Journalist Peter Windsor has already dusted off his crystal ball and thinks he knows that if Horner is 'killed', designer Adrian Newey will also go. Whether this is out of pure disillusionment or blind loyalty, Windsor leaves it open. But it is known that Newey (he did) has always spoken positively about Red Bull and the freedom he is given to do his thing within the team.

That would of course be a huge blow for Red Bull. Because as is known, Adrian Newey is the greatest guarantee of success you can think of in sports. The man previously won numerous titles with 'his' cars at Williams, McLaren and also at Red Bull itself. Windsor does not think that the loss will benefit other teams more than indirectly. In the sense that he suspects that Newey will retire, im Fall der Falle.

Red Bull would therefore lose a powerful weapon, but another team would not get its hands on it. Anyway, many people will look at the study's findings anyway…

