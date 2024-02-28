by VALERIO BARRETTA

Horner, we are at the decisive minutes

Chris Horner took a private flight to witness the first Grand Prix of the year up close. His arrival in Bahrain (scheduled for mid-afternoon) can be interpreted as an element in favor of his exoneration.

And now the first confirmations arrive from England: the Times says the Red Bull team principal he will be exonerated following the independent investigation by the lawyer hired by Red Bull arising from allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior towards an employee.

Exoneration yes, but will he keep his job?

If in England they seem certain of Horner's exoneration from the charges against him, his future as Red Bull team principal remains in question. The Austrian parent company will shortly release (according to British sources, at 4.30 pm) a statement that will shed more light on the matter.

Horner has always denied the accusations of inappropriate behavior and continued to carry out his role, participating in both the presentation of the RB20 and the winter tests, as if nothing had happened. Something, however, must have happened if an investigation has been launched and if, despite moving towards exoneration, his future as team principal is in question. His exit as an “innocent” could be a compromise solution that satisfies everyone. His staying would be a personal redemption for a person who has been under media attack for a month.