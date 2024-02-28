Horner waits

As is known, theinternal investigation of Red Bull for inappropriate behavior of team principal Christian Horner towards an employee, was completed in recent days.

It was produced, by an independent lawyer, a folder consisting of 100 pageswhich was discussed on Tuesday by senior company leaders.

The verdict on Horner's fate, according to several sources, will be issued before the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend, also to respond to requests from Formula 1, the FIA ​​and also from Ford – which from 2026 will enter into partnership with the Anglo-Austrian team. And so, in all likelihood, it will be communicated today. It is obviously not known whether Horner has already been notified of Red Bull GmbH's decision.

Why will Horner be absent from the press conference?

What is certain at the moment is theabsence of Christian Horner at the team principals' press conference of Sakhir, scheduled for Thursday 29 February at 6.30 pm Italian time organized by the FIA. In fact, Frederic Vasseur for Ferrari, Zak Brown for McLaren, Toto Wolff for Mercedes and Laurent Mekies for Racing Bulls will participate.

What is striking is the fact that for the first time in the last 10 years, the reigning world champion team principal among constructors will be missing.

The header GPBlog asked the Federation for clarification, which essentially downplayed it: “Horner was also present at last week's test press conference.”. An explanation that is 'cheesy', given that it did not apply to Vasseur and Wolff, who were also present a few days ago in front of journalists.