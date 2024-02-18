Formula 1 has officially expressed its position in the internal case within the Red Bull team which concerns the top manager of the reigning world champion team, team principal Christian Horner.

After journalistic indiscretions of the last few days, which were leaked from Germany and Holland and have worsened, at least apparently, Horner's position, the leaders of the Circus also deemed it appropriate to intervene with a short written statement, which certainly in such a delicate context takes on an entirely 'political' weight anything but indifferent. Horner's name, it must be said, is never explicitly mentioned, but the reference to him is clear.

“We note that Red Bull has launched an independent investigation into the internal allegations at Red Bull Racing. We hope that the matter will be clarified as soon as possible, after a fair and thorough trial. We will not make any further comments at this time,” is the text of the short message released by F1. The fact that the top of the category have moved in an official manner may also lead one to think – but this, it should be noted, is only a conjecture – that the verdict on Horner's behavior may indeed be imminent.

The British Times had indicated the first days of next week as the most likely for the announcement of an internal 'verdict' on the future of the team's number one. In fact, it should not be forgotten that on Wednesday, in Bahrain, the action will start on the track with the start of the three-day pre-season test, the last stage before the actual start of the World Championship with the first GP of 2024, scheduled for Saturday 2 March always on the Sakhir route. The intention of Red Bull – and apparently of the whole of F1 – is to arrive at that date with the inconvenient 'Horner case' now resolved, in one sense or another.