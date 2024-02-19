The position of the federation

First F1, with a statement released late yesterday afternoonnow the FIA, with an official note made public around lunchtime: the highest authorities who supervise the Circus could not remain silent any longer in the face of the continuous speculation regarding the internal investigation conducted by Red Bull against its team principal, Christian Horneraccused of “inappropriate and transgressive behavior” by an employee.

The federation's statement, exactly like the one drawn up by Formula 1 yesterday, however, is written in pure 'politics'. “In relation to the independent investigation currently underway by Red Bull GMbH – we read in the note – the FIA ​​reiterates that until the investigation is concluded and the outcome is known, he will not comment further. The FIA ​​remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, fairness and inclusiveness within sport“.

Horner increasingly in the balance

Basically the classic comment to say that you don't want to comment. At the political level, however, the federation has also moved, effectively giving a public recognition to a story that is – at the moment – ​​one a totally internal issue within the Red Bull family. The explicit reference to the standards of “integrity, equity and inclusion” suggests that even in the Place de la Concorde there is fear for the image backlash which the accusations made against Christian Horner could cause to the entire environment.

Furthermore, this statement seems to want to push, exactly like that of yesterday's F1, towards one quick resolution of the matter. All elements that make Christian Horner's position aboard the world champion team increasingly shaky hour after hour.