A never-ending story

When last February 5th Red Bull made official the presence of ainternal investigation for alleged inappropriate behavior of Christian Horner towards an employee, the news surprised and shocked the Formula 1 paddock. It was discovered a few weeks later that the investigation had been going on for a couple of months and that it had come to light due to a leak to some media .

The result of the investigation carried out by an independent lawyer was only obtained on February 28th and Horner received aabsolution which, however, did not calm the many rumors and twists surrounding the story. A file archive of alleged evidence was disseminated to significant personalities in the F1 environment and in the following days a real anti-Horner fringe emerged among the most prominent members of the team.

The appeal

In the official communication of Horner's acquittal, Red Bull had also highlighted how the employee had right to appeal the sentence. From what was reported by the English of TheTelegraph the woman, after a delay explained by the decision to change legal representative, decided to appeal towards the judgment that emerged as the conclusion of the internal investigation.

In recent days, Christian Horner's accuser had been suspended from work by Red Bull.