Endless turbulence

Nothing but hope “may the turbulence end soon” as he hoped Helmut Marko. The Horner case that has been troubling Red Bull for over a month now seems far from being considered closed.

According to the tabloid The Sun the employee who accused the team principal of transgressive behavior has changed lawyers and is ready to appeal to ordinary justice following Christian Horner's dismissal of all charges at the end of an internal investigation conducted by Red Bull.

This internal investigation according to the background was a 'concession' on the part of Oliver Mintzlaff – Red Bull man appointed by the parent company to oversee the management of Red Bull Racing – who was ready to fire Horner as early as February. The outcome of the investigation reversed the situation, putting Horner back in a position of strength and definitively bringing to light the strong rift within Red Bull between Horner supported by the Thai ownership and Marko who instead has the Austrian managers of the brand behind him. energy drinks.

The internal investigation has returned to the center of attention because clouds are gathering over the fact that it was 100% an investigation conducted by an external body not involved in the matter. According to the newspaper gpblog.comIndeed, Red Bull Thailand would have chosen the lawyer. Max Verstappen in Saudi Arabia underlined “let's see what happens next week”, or this one. On Sunday there was a summit in Dubai between Austrian managers and Chalerm Yoovidhya. If the employee were to actually turn to ordinary justice, the Horner issue would definitively go from being a topic limited to F1 to becoming an issue of even more public interest than it already is.