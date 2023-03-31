Christian Horner does not agree that a sprint race will follow in Baku.

The Australian Grand Prix is ​​on the agenda this weekend. This is followed by the GP of Azerbaijan. This completes the first sprint weekend. But according to Christian Horner of Red Bull Racing, that is not a party to look forward to.

Speaking to the media in Australia, Horner says he finds it ridiculous that there is a sprint race in Baku. According to Max Verstappen’s team boss, the narrow street circuit is unsuitable for a sprint race. The risk of accidents is high and overtaking is not as easy as on a traditional race track.

The chance of spectacle is therefore great and Formula 1 hopes for that of course. But team bosses don’t see their drivers as a bunch of gladiators in an arena. The car must remain intact for when the real points count with the Grand Prix on Sunday.

Leaving Azerbaijan altogether is the other extreme. Christian Horner is perfectly satisfied with one race in Baku. So a traditional GP. On a street circuit, the risk of costly damage is greater for the teams compared to an ordinary circuit with wide run-off surfaces and gravel traps. With the sprint race and a GP in Baku, the chance of damage is twice as high.

In short, we get either a lot of spectacle in Baku, or a train of cars where the drivers are careful with the material. We’re guessing the latter. But first, the Australian GP this weekend!

