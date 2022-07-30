After the elimination of Sergio Perez at the end of Q2, the Red Bull he had once again bet all his cards on Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix. On the other hand, the Dutchman had been the fastest in the second segment and seemed to be able to have his say in the fight for pole position. But after an unsatisfactory first lap due to an error, which had relegated him to seventh place, the second outing had even worse results, with a technical problem that did not allow the championship leader to improve his reference time. The “no power “ exclaimed several times by the world champion, he crushed any hope of the team and so on the tortuous Hungaroring track, Verstappen will be forced to start from the tenth box of the grid, in the fifth row.

Christian Hornerteam principal of the Anglo-Austrian team, commented on the outcome of Saturday: “First of all, congratulations to Russell on his first pole position in his career, a really good lap. Our qualification was frustrating, because there was a problem with Max’s engine on his out lap. We tried to reset the sensors, but it didn’t work. Being in tenth and eleventh place on the grid heralds a difficult race for us. With the improvement of the track Max could have qualified on the front row. But fortunately better that it happened today in qualifying, rather than tomorrow in the race“concluded the British manager to the microphones of the Germans of Sky Germany.