Perez, what future?

Sergio Perez he had the desire to rock the world in Mexico City. And, as often happens in these cases, she wanted too much and didn’t bring anything home. Turn 1 in front of his fans was the emblem of the difficulties of Checo, who is chasing a positive result with all his strength: the less he finds it, the more nervous he gets and the worse he performs. A vicious circle that is gripping Perez throughout 2023 and risks precluding his confirmation at Red Bull next season in favor of Daniel Ricciardo.

Horner’s words

Team principal Chris Horner tried to motivate him for these final three weekends: “I confirm that Checo doesn’t have to come second to still have his seat, things aren’t that automatic. You have to consider the circumstances. Perez has a deal with Red Bull for next year, our intention is for it to be in the car in 2024. We will give him all the support we can to come second, but there is no prerequisite where if he doesn’t come second he’s out. He has three races to get to second place, there are 20 points between him and Lewis Hamilton. He suffered some unfortunate episodes, he had some problems. But we still believe he can make it between now and the end of the year“.

“He’s a tenacious driver. That’s why he’s in the car, because mentally he has always been able to recover and get back up. When it falls, it transforms the mistake into motivation“, continued the Briton, ignoring however that Perez himself had one disastrous weekend after another in the central part of the season. “Plus now we will have a Sprint weekend in Brazil and a street circuit in Las Vegas: Checo has always been strong on the road. Just as in Abu Dhabi it has always been competitive. He will have the full support of the team to try to achieve something that we have never done before“.

It’s clear that Horner wants to try to defend a driver who defends the Red Bull colors on the track. Further demolishing Perez, as Helmut Marko too often did, proved logically counterproductive: each person reacts in his own way to criticism, evidently Checo it needs to be “pampered” to perform at its best. Red Bull, however, cannot afford to wait long for its recovery: in 2024 the effects of the punishment for the budget cap and, above all, as the end of this engine cycle approaches, the values ​​in the field could get closer.