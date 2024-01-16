The McLaren coup

We will still have to wait for the start of the season 2024but the calendar year has meanwhile begun, and with it new arrivals have officially arrived in the house McLaren. Among the most important is undoubtedly that of Rob Marshallready to take on the position of Technical Director, Engineering and Design of the Woking team after 17 years spent at Red Bull. At Milton Keynes, the British engineer occupied a leading role in the design team, working alongside Adrian Newey as chief designer and chief engineer.

Team developments

Also thanks to Marshall's entry into the team, McLaren presents itself as one of the potential realities that could undermine the leadership of the Red Bull, especially after the notable growth in competitiveness implemented by the historic British team starting from the second half of the last championship. The first to have identified a notable advantage for the rival team with the arrival of one of the most reliable engineers in F1 it was the Red Bull Team Principal himself: Christian Horner.

Watch out for McLaren

Interviewed by Sky Sports F1the manager believes that the arrival of their former chief engineer will only further contribute to the evolution of McLaren in the near future: “McLaren had a great second half of the year – commented – they were very, very competitive at some points as well as our closest opponent at some stages in the second half of the season, and they strengthened their team. Rob will definitely be an asset, a great asset. With Lando and Oscar, who was really impressive as a rookie this year, I think they could be a factor next year. With stable regulation, it is inevitable that yields will decline, because we are probably at the high end of the development curve that others have not reached, and therefore this will converge. We expect McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes or even Aston Martin to be protagonists next year.”

The trio of Technical Directors

Furthermore, Marshall will not be the only new entry for McLaren in the technical team for 2024. In addition to the 55-year-old, the British manufacturer also starts the new year with David Sanchezwho took leave last season from Ferrari and who will hold the position of Technical Director Car Concept and Performance. The two engineers thus catch up Peter Prodromoualready present in the McLaren staff as Technical Director of aerodynamics.