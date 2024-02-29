New developments in the 'Horner case'

In Bahrain, even if only for free practice, the track spoke again. However, the debate in the Sakhir paddock is once again monopolized by something other than simple sporting competition. In fact, the controversial 'Horner case' still holds sway.

Yesterday the English manager was acquitted from the internal investigation conducted by Red Bull; Today photos, chats and videos of the alleged conversations between the team principal and the employee who would then report his behavior were sent via email anonymously to around 200 people between journalists, professionals, team managers and members of FOM and F1.

The reply from the Red Bull team principal

The story obviously had immediate prominence, but nThere is no certainty regarding the veracity of these screenshots. In any case, Horner wanted to release an official statement on the matter.

“I will not respond to anonymous speculation, but I reiterate that I have always denied the allegations – commented Horner – I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and cooperated fully. It was a thorough and fair investigation, conducted by an independent and specialized lawyer, which led to the rejection of the complaint presented“. However, this will certainly not be the final word on a controversial and very delicate matter.