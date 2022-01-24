The promotion from Toro Rosso to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, which took place on the occasion of the 2016 Spanish GP, was immediately celebrated by the Dutchman with his first F1 victory. On that occasion, among other things, the record of the youngest driver capable of obtaining a success in the Circus – 18 years and 7 months – was also established in a race that started the consolidation of an increasingly solid relationship between Mad Max and the Austrian team. Today, almost six years after that result, Verstappen awaits the start of the 2022 world championship with the first world title on the bulletin board and with the awareness of wanting continue their marriage with Red Bull. This will was underlined as soon as the 24-year-old crossed the finish line of the Abu Dhabi GP, admitting via radio that he wanted to continue with his team for another 10 or 15 years.

Affirmations that – even without a subsequent renewal – have swept away the risk of applying the clause included in your contract at the beginning of 2021, which left him free to agree with another team in the event that Red Bull did not allow him to fight for the world championship. Now, with this evaluation gone, the team principal Christian Horner intervened on the issue relating to relations with pilots, which go well beyond the contracts established with them: “Relationships are not established on contracts – declared a Speedacafe – but they are based precisely on the relationships themselves. Max came here when he was a boy, and grew up on the team to become a young man. I think the relationship that we share, and the confidence reciprocal existing, worth more than any piece of paper. I can’t wait to race with Max for many years to come – he added – and I think the best seasons are yet to come “. As it stands, Verstappen appears to expire with Red Bull in 2023, just like his biggest rival Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes.