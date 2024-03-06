Marko deadbolt, but with some burrs

Helmut Marko he was reached as usual by the Austrian newspaper oe24 stopping in Dubai on the way from Bahrain – a race in which he was very surprised that all the cars saw the checkered flag – to Saudi Arabia. The Red Bull consultant took refuge behind a series of 'no comments' in the face of the hail of questions, but made some small mistakes.

Marko, in fact, replied “no comment” asked about the conversation between Jos Verstappen and Toto Wolff in Bahrain 'pinned' by the cameras and also about the existence of a clause in Max's contract which allows the Dutchman to exit the relationship with Red Bull if Helmut Marko is no longer part of of the stable.

When the interviewer asked Marko whether Christian Horner can actually remain in his place as Red Bull team principal, the consultant replied “I will say nothing about it until the matter is concluded“, a response which led to the automatic consideration on the part of the journalist that in reality the statement issued by Red Bull a week ago implied that everything was settled with the lifting of Christian Horner from all charges. Faced with the dialectical stumble, Marko retraced his steps: “I said that badly. I'm going back to 'no comment'”.

Gerhard Berger he stated that from his point of view, given the current state of the situation with Christian Horner still firmly in place at Red Bull, the former driver predicts that Marko and Newey will leave the team with Verstappen joining Mercedes instead. In this case Marko abandoned the bolt and launched a counterattack: “It's an interesting variation“.