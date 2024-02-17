Red Bull and the Horner case

Over the last few weeks, since it became public knowledge the case relating to the conduct of the team principal Christian Horner towards an employee, several reports emerged that spoke of a rift within the team.

Several drafts had also arrived during 2023, with uncertainty over the renewal of consultant Helmut Marko – for whom Max Verstappen had also worked -, which then arrived at the beginning of January.

But several journalists have told us in recent days how Horner is not exactly well regarded by both Marko and Jos and Max Verstappen.

Horner denies disagreements

Asked about this by Sky Sports UK, Christian Horner he ruled out having a complicated relationship with the Verstappen family: “But absolutely not. I was with Jos and Max at Silverstone as recently as a couple of days ago. Max is very focused on his work and I can't wait to face the season together”.

The English manager then added: “The relationship with Marko? There will always be speculation, but we are united as a teamwe always have been and will continue to be,” also denying tensions with the Red Bull parent company in Austria: “The shareholder support has been phenomenal, these reports are incorrect.”

Verstappen confirms

The question about relations with Horner was also asked of the three-time world champion Max Verstappen: “We have a very good relationship. We saw each other a couple of times this winter, I was in the simulator and he was also present during the filming day. We've done a lot of things together and it doesn't all suddenly change.” the Dutchman explained to journalists.