All that was missing was the icing on the cake for Red Bull at this season finale in Abu Dhabi. Ferrari with Charles Leclerc managed to outwit Sergio Perez in the fight for second place in the Drivers’ standings, but the balance of this 2022 remains unrepeatable for the Milton Keynes team, today in any case winner with world champion Max Verstappen. “We want to enjoy this year which has been an incredible season: 17 victories, drivers’ and constructors’ championship. It was an incredible performance from the whole team. Next year we will struggle to improve on what we have done in this one, but 2023 will start tomorrow. We will have Ferrari and Mercedes who will certainly push hard, but as a team we are proud of everything we have done this year”commented Christian Horner to the microphones of Sky Sports F1.

The number one of the Red Bull wall underlined that at the beginning of the season Ferrari had set the bar very high: “When we saw Ferrari’s performance in pre-season testing we thought it would be very tough, and being able to react and come back after the first few races, from which we had come away with no points, was an exceptional performance in particular by Max, but in general by the whole team. The dominance he showed was amazing.”

According to Horner, the Dutch driver has a gift for being able to evaluate the condition of the tires in real time: “It has some kind of special sensor with the tires. His ability to estimate grip and manage it is truly phenomenal, and we also saw it in Abu Dhabi. He was very patient and played the match perfectly. Our race pace was fantastic. As a team we made fewer mistakes than anyone else, we stayed smart with the strategy and brought home the result.”

With regard to the second that Sergio Perez escaped, the Red Bull team principal wanted to congratulate Charles Leclerc highlighting Checo’s excellent season: “First of all I want to congratulate Charles, because he has ridden very well this year. He started the year very strong, Checo made a comeback in the second half of the season and both had some bad luck, but it was a great battle with him. As for Checo, we missed a lap. We came close, but I think it was his best year ever in F1, he won two magnificent races, contributed a lot to the Constructors’ title and we got 5 doubles ”.