Not just Max

The constant and fun bickering between Max Verstappen and Gianpiero Lambiase they made an amusing radio team go a little quiet, which during the weekend featured the other Red Bull team standard bearer, Sergio Perez, and his team principal: Christian Horner. On Friday, at the end of qualifying, the British manager opened up via radio with the Mexican to celebrate Checo’s third fastest time which, thanks to Verstappen’s grid penalty, earned him the opportunity to start from the front row.

Horner’s provocation

However, Perez’s response was particular: “Ah, now you will speak to me“. The explanation of this unusual replica came at the press conference at the end of Sunday’s GP. Perez indeed revealed that he did sort of bet with Horner at the start of the weekend: “It was a joke. He came before qualifying and told me: “If you’re not in the top three, I won’t talk to you for the rest of the weekend.” So in the end he kept talking to me”Checo said.

Experiment to ‘replicate’

The version was also confirmed by Horner, who also added some details and joked that it was ready to repeat the same ‘threat’ in Zandvoort, after the holidays, since in this case it seems to have worked for the pilot #11, recovering from a long period of crisis. “I told him I was not going to talk to him and that I would have crushed a certain part of his body if he hadn’t finished in the top five Horner specified. and it seems to have worked. I guess I’ll have to try again in Zandvoort“, he concluded.

Objective: to defend second place

The 18 points collected by Perez in Belgium allowed him to stretch to second place in the standings, bringing his advantage over Fernando Alonso to exactly 40 lengths. Last year Perez lost the place of honor in the championship right at the last GP, to the advantage of the Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. If this were to be the ranking order at the end of the season, Red Bull would be able for the first time in its history to place both of its drivers in the first two positions of the championship standings.