The world success of Max Verstappen in the Japanese GP could be the starter of the world double for the Red Bull, also very close to winning the constructors’ title this year, the first since 2013. If this objective were to be realized, for the Anglo-Austrian team it would be the fifth championship won in 17 years of history. An adventure that began in 2005when Ford owns the team Jaguarsold the team due to financial problems to the energy drinks company, which also implemented a change in management within the new team.

Among the new-entries, he was chosen as team principal Christian Horner and Günther Steiner as Technical Director, now serving in the same role as Horner at Haas. It was the English manager who, after David Coulthard’s excellent 4th place at his debut and the subsequent decline in results, developed an idea destined to change the history of Red Bull: in an interview with the podcast Diary of a CEOthe 48-year-old bet on the difficult engagement of the designer Adrian Neweyfresh from the world championships won with Williams and McLaren but with the latter also in a waning phase.

Going back to that period, Horner recounted the process that Red Bull carried out to hire the British engineer: “For me, what was really needed was a technical direction, and I thought: ‘I’ll go find the best in the business‘and this was Adrian Newey – has explained – Adrian had had an incredible career at Williams and McLaren, but McLaren had not been able to reach their potential for a couple of years, and it was clear that the business was changing. It seemed to me that there was a window of opportunity. I made sure to meet Adrian and establish a relationship with him and his then wife, and I managed to convince him to join the team. She was one litmus paperbecause suddenly people woke up and thought: ‘Wow! If Adrian Newey is willing to come here, he must see something he believes in ‘, and from there we started. This galvanized the technical team, because Adrian is the most determined engineer I have ever met, and if he says that this is the direction to go from a technical point of view, it is the one we will follow. This made sense for the design office, it allowed me to attract other talents to integrate them into those who were already in the group, eliminating the few things that needed to be rearranged ”.

In addition, Horner also recalled the changes that were implemented from 2006 onwards at the organization level: “There was one culture of blame within the company – he recalled – in which the technical department blamed aerodynamics, aerodynamics on the wind tunnel, research and development on production, the team raced everyone. There was no single or collective responsibility, so it was a question of: ‘How can we eliminate this situation and create the glue to unite all of this?’ The base of the team had not changed since Jaguar’s insufficient results, but we simply have inserted clear leadership in a facility and we started instilling a new culture ”.