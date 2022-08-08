In recent weeks, tension has risen between the teams and the FIA ​​over the issue of 25 mm height supplement required to 2023 single-seaters to permanently erase the porpoising problems of the current generation of single-seaters. The federal directive, which arrived in July and ‘imposed’ with the shield of the security issue, had displeased – to put it mildly – most of the teams, who saw the specter of a rather important review of their projects now out of time maximum. Ferrari and Red Bull were among the teams that were most exposed, revealing that they did not like the decision-making process put in place by the FIA, especially because they did not recognize the urgency of action in terms of safety. In recent days, the British newspaper RacingNews365 reported the news that a compromise at 15 mm on the raising of the side edges of the car bottom.

It would be – we use the conditional pending the official – therefore the prediction of Christian Horner, Red Bull team principal, made in Hungary, given that it was said rather calm and serene that a meeting point would be reached between the parties: “I think no one wants to venture into a legal battle. You just need to have some common sense and find a compromise. The problem is always related to the rules, for example we have a contingent use of the wind tunnel, based on the position in the championship. And with a regulatory change coming this late – ten minutes past midnight – this has significant consequences, because we’re talking about a substantial change. So there is room to think about a sensible compromisesince we are not just talking about the height of the bottom or the height of the diffuser keel, but about the general impact on the car“, Concluded the number one of the low wall of the Anglo-Austrian team.