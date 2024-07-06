No front row

Big disappointment at home Red Bull for the British Grand Prix qualifying, which ended with Max Verstappen in the second row after the reigning world champion went off the track at Copse. A mistake that had consequences mainly due to the damage to the bottom of the car, as indicated by the team principal Christian Horner to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 at the end of the session: “Max lost about 3 tenths due to the damage to the floor – he commented going into detail – The mechanics did an incredible job fixing the car, they did the best they could, but the load was lower. Max did his best with the tools he had in his hand and I believe that his last lap was awesome. To finish 4th with the damage he had and so close to the pole time was a really good lap from him. There is also the balance issue that comes with it, so he would have been very close to 2nd. Mercedes was very quick in these cool conditions and it will be an interesting race tomorrow. The important thing is that tomorrow the weather is consistent, either dry or wet. We are enjoying a ‘beautiful’ summer, and I think the conditions will be similar tomorrow.”

Sensational 4th place

A comment very similar to that of Helmut Markoalso interviewed by Sky Germany at the end of the session: “Max went off at Turn 9 and suffered damage that was around 100 points in terms of downforce lost – he added – for this, the fourth place is sensational. We introduced an update that added six points, and that was about half a tenth. The floor will be repaired or a new one will be put in, and if we can convert those points in time, then we will be among the first.”

Different story for Perez

Different speech for what concerns instead Sergio Perezeliminated again in Q1 after a mistake at Copse, where he ended up in the gravel and forced the Race Direction to display the red flag. An episode that confirms his period of crisis and that will force him to start from 19th place on the grid: “Tomorrow Sergio must get into the points zone – added the British manager – It will obviously be tough starting from that position on the grid, but it’s really very frustrating to lose him in Q1. Yesterday in FP2 he looked good, as he did this morning, but unfortunately that mistake condemned him. There are two Mercedes and two McLarens, but not Red Bull. So it will be tough, but we have to get Sergio back in shape as quickly as possible and closer to the top of the grid. The constructors’ championship is enormously importanthe didn’t have a great day but we’ll do what we can to recover tomorrow.”

The crisis continues

To these comments, again from Red Bull, were added those of Marko, also here focusing on the Perez case: “You can use the excuse that he was the first to come out with slicks – goes on – but then he had the misfortune of going out on the wet with the rear tyres. It doesn’t help to get out of this crisis. Thank God you can overtake halfway, but from P19 I don’t see any chance of finishing in the points. The floor will be repaired or a new one will be installed, and if we can convert these points in time, then we will be among the first.”