by STEFANO OLLANU

An amazing photo

Last November 26, at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final stage of the 2023 season dominated by Max Verstappen and Red Bull, a photograph made the rounds on social media at the speed of light (or the RB19): Christian Horner and Toto Wolff hugging and smiling.

A gag or a real rapprochement between the two historic rivals? It is no mystery that between the British team principal of Red Bull and the team principal – and CEO and co-owner – of Mercedes, there has been bad blood since the controversial conclusion of the 2021 world championship, in which Verstappen took the world title from Hamilton, right on the Yas Marina circuit.

Horner’s version

“I think in the end there has to be respect“, has explained Horner to Sky Sports UK, actually asked about the photo in question, continuing: “What Mercedes achieved in their dominant period was phenomenal and they are still a strong and fantastic team today. That photo was an end-of-season moment. There must be respect, the battles between us must be limited to the track”. The journalists therefore asked him if the relations between the two are now stronger: “Not exactly“, was the Englishman’s lapidary response.

Wolff’s version

In an interview with Oe24, Toto Wolff told his truth about the photo: “It was taken when leaving the paddock. There was a nice group of people around Mark Mateschitz, to his mother and some people I know well. I joined them and had a nice chat with Geri Halliwell and that’s how the photo was born.” But even on Wolff’s part, the possibility of a friendship is rather remote: “The last handshake perhaps dates back to 2021, before the last race. But you have to recognize the results of your opponents and I respect what the Red Bull team has achieved.”