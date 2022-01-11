The 2021 Formula 1 season will remain in history for the first world title won by Max Verstappen, won at the end of an endless duel with Lewis Hamilton solved only in the last lap of the last race, but also for the constant controversy that accompanied the challenge between Red Bull and Mercedes on and off the track. From the flexibility of the wings to the pressure of the tires, from the accidents on the track to the interpretation of the regulations, obviously passing through the power of the power units, almost no race passed during the last championship without some controversy emerging between the two teams that dominated the race. A ‘worthy’ season in this sense was the Abu Dhabi race, with the rain of Mercedes complaints – later rejected – and the decision, taken and then retracted, to appeal against the FIA.

During an interview with the site RacingNews365.com the Red Bull team principal Christian Horner he analyzed the difficulties experienced by the team in being able to resist the tug-of-war undertaken against Mercedes not only on circuits around the world, but above all in the ‘rooms of power’. “It was an extremely competitive year, on and off the track – underlined the number one of the Austrian wall, also referring to the new structure created by Red Bull to manage the power units ‘on its own’ – we opened our own management of powerunit in the UK and we have taken a lot of talent from Mercedes ”.

“There was also a lot of lobbying work – added Horner – especially at the beginning of the year, especially regarding the regulations and the legality of the regulations in the first phase of the season. [C’è stata] a lot of stuff you guys about [i media] you are not even aware. It was intense, it was very hard ”. Finally, the British manager wanted to highlight the great leap in quality made by his team compared to the end of 2020: “If someone had told us, at the end of 2020, that we would have been in Abu Dhabi, after 21 races, on equal points. in the Drivers ‘championship and still competing in the Constructors’ championship, I don’t think anyone would have believed it ”, he concluded.