The 2021 championship will mainly be remembered for the exciting battle between Red Bull and Mercedes for the conquest of the drivers ‘and constructors’ world titles, respectively won by Max Verstappen and by the German manufacturer. With the exception of a few races, the entire season has effectively highlighted a continuous and no holds barred challenge between the two realities, which could however open unexpected scenarios in view of 2022. The team principal of Red is particularly convinced of this. Bull Christian Hornereven more so on the eve of a championship that will present several regulatory newssuch as to allow the other teams to be able to identify the right formula to apply for the top tiers of F1.

Interviewed by WIONHorner specified this concept, thus expecting a much higher level of overall competitiveness than that seen last season: “I think that there might be a shock in the order – he has declared – in particular with the rise of teams such as Ferrari, McLaren, without excluding one or two surprises. In 2022 there will be a complete reset of the regulations, and we and Mercedes were very involved in the fight for the championship last year. So, inevitably, this it distracted us a bit on the plans for the next world championship, since we concentrated our forces on that duel. We expect very fierce competition, and I think it will be an exciting championship ”. Mercedes, who became world champion for the eighth consecutive time out of eight overall world championships in the turbo-hybrid era, ended 2021 with a 28-point lead over Red Bull. The latter, in turn, finished the season with 250 points over Ferrari, third in the constructors’ standings.