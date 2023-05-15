Red Bull working with Ford for 2026

Thanks to the agreement with Ford for the supply of power units starting from 2026, Red Bull has brought home a historic agreement that will definitively free it from Honda. There has been much discussion about what the relationship between the Milton Keynes team and the American giant will take on, which will return to Formula 1 after 20 years. Ford is certainly giving and will continue to give a fundamental hand to Red Bull thanks to its experience with 100% eco-sustainable fuel, which will be introduced in 2026.

The power units are expected to be formally Red Bull Ford branded until at least 2030, as specified in FIA document for motorists of 2026. In this regard, however, the Red Bull team principal Chris Horner did not specify the terms of the agreement with the US company on how to formally name the engines (“We’ll see between us“). The Briton then explained the steps of parting ways with Honda.

Horner’s words

“The team headcount will be approximately between 450 and 475 people. We now have a cost constraint on 2026 power units. So unlike chassis, where we were more in the dark, we were able to model the business based on the cap“, these are the words of Horner a RacingNews365. “We were originally supposed to have a agreement with Honda to build their engines under license (right to exploit intellectual property, nda)but the deeper you look into the matter, the more impossible it would have been“.

The jab at traditional motorists

“In the end, fortunately, thanks to the good relationship we have with Honda, we contracted their services until the end of 2025, focusing on the new set-up for 2026“, he continued. “Initially it would have been a four-cylinder engine and a very different architecture, so it would have been a blank sheet for everyone. Instead, we ended up getting a current engine without the MGU-H and with a bigger battery. This gives traditional motorists a significant advantagewhich we are obviously trying to recover“.