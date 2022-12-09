It was six decades ago that the master of Brazilian furniture design Sergio Rodrigues (1927-2014) decided to exhibit in his gallery, Oca, an experimental armchair that broke with the paradigm of “form and function” prevailing at the time.

He wanted to show the great skill of the artisans in his studio in working with leather and wood. He created a piece with sinuous lines reminiscent of wild animals.

She received the name Aspas, but became known as Chifruda due to her large headboard. An icon of postmodernism, it was once again produced in limited edition. Price on request on the website sergiorodriguesatelier.com.br🇧🇷

(Note published in the 1303 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)