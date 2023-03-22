Washington. All hormonal contraceptives carry a slightly increased risk of breast cancer, including the increasingly widely used progestin-only contraceptives, according to a study published yesterday.

The researchers who conducted the study insisted that the increased risk of breast cancer must be weighed against the benefits of hormonal contraceptives, including the protection they provide against other forms of cancer in women.

The increased risk of breast cancer was already well known for combined progestin and estrogen contraceptive methods.

However, although the use of progestin-only contraceptives has been increasing for more than a decade, little research has so far focused on their specific effect on breast cancer risk.

estrogen and progestogen

The new study, published in the journal PLOS Medicine, found that the risk of a woman developing this type of cancer was about the same for hormonal contraceptives that had both estrogen and progestogen as for those that had only the latter.

According to this research, women who use hormonal contraceptives have an increased risk of about 20 to 30 percent of developing breast cancer, regardless of how they use them (pill, IUD, implant, or injection), or the formula used. (estrogen-progestin or the latter alone).

The findings are similar to those published before, including in a large 1996 study.

Taking into account that the probability of breast cancer increases with age, the study authors calculated how much absolute excess risk is associated with hormonal contraceptives.

For women who took them for five years between the ages of 16 and 20, it represented eight cases of breast cancer per 100,000; between 35 and 39 years old it was 265 per 100,000, they pointed out.

In a press conference, Gillian Reeves, a professor at the University of Oxford and co-author of the study, said that “what we are talking about here is a very small increase in absolute risk.”

He added: “These increases, of course, need to be seen in the context of what we know about the many benefits of taking hormonal contraceptives.

“Not only in terms of birth control, but also because we know that oral contraceptives actually provide substantial, long-term protection against other female cancers, such as ovarian and endometrial cancer,” she said.

The study also confirmed, like others, that the risk of breast cancer decreases in the years after a woman stops using such contraceptives.

Stephen Duffy, a professor at Queen Mary University of London who was not involved in the study, described the findings as “reassuring because the effect is modest.”

The study involved data from almost 10,000 women under the age of 50 who developed breast cancer between 1996 and 2017 in the UK, where the use of progestogen-only contraceptives is as widespread as the combined method.