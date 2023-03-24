The Pokémon Company International has unveiled the official title and logo of Pokémon Horizons, the upcoming Pokémon animated series that will air worldwide for the first time starting in 2023. The Pokémon Company has also released a new trailer with images ever views so far taken from a few episodes; and a first look at the plot of the Pokémon Horizons series, centered on solving the mysteries of the Pokémon world. The two protagonists of this new series will be Liko, with Sprigatito alongside her, and Roy. On their way they will meet different characters, including the Locomonauts, a group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu. Part of this group intent on traveling in the world of Pokémon aboard an airship are: Oria, passionate about mechanics as well as electrical engineering supported by her adventure companion Metagross; Murdock, a superfine cook flanked by the lovable Rockruff; Mollie, a healer assisted by her Chansey; and Landon.

Liko and Roy will also come across Amethio, accompanied by Ceruledge and part of an organization called “Explorers”, as well as a famous streamer with the stage name Nidotina. “The Pokémon Horizons series will undoubtedly be a breathtaking journey that will hold hitherto unknown wonders and fascinating discoveries about the world of Pokémon”: is the comment of Taito Okiura, vice president of marketing of The Pokémon Company International. “The latest trailer for the Pokémon Horizons series sheds new light on the mysterious adventures awaiting Liko and Roy, and all Trainers are invited to decipher the secrets when the series debuts outside of Japan later this year.”