After the recent reassurances concerning the fact that Horizon Forbidden West it will also run well on PlayStation 4 consoles, now comes the news that LEGO is working on a Gaming section, which will see among other models also a Tallneck directly from Horizon Zero Dawn. According to the information in the image, the set had the ID number 76989 and is suitable for people over 18 years old.

At the moment the company has not yet confirmed the veracity of this image, despite being quickly removed from the German site shortly after it mistakenly appeared online. The possibility of a LEGO Gaming section had already been anticipated a few months ago, but without any official confirmation from the company.

Formerly LEGO had made models directly from Overwatch, which, however, were then withdrawn from the market at the end of 2020, and then reappear as the next release in February next year, most likely under the new LEGO Gaming brand. At the moment it is not known yet if and when these sets will be officially announced, but it seems that the announcement may be very close.

At the moment the only information regarding the set from Horizon Zero Dawn of LEGO Gaming are available on a photo of Instagram, to this link, as the original post on the German site is no longer available, although he will most likely be back soon. The arrival of the new set dedicated to Overwatch it is instead scheduled for next February 1, 2022, even if it is very likely part of the largest LEGO Gaming brand.

At the moment the company has not released any information about it, leaving all fans of the video game world waiting.