PlayStation the price of the version has increased Complete Edition for PS4just after announcing the arrival of the remastering. Previously, the title cost $19.99but now it has increased to $39.99. This price change seems to be related in some way, since the new one will be available for PS5 and PC on October 31, at a price of $49.99.

The increase seeks to prevent players from purchasing the version of PS4 at a lower price and then pay to upgrade to the remaster for only $9.99which would have allowed them to obtain the new version for less than $50. Now, with the price change, those who choose this route will pay almost the same as the full cost of the remaster.

The launch promises significant improvements in graphics and performance, offering an experience more in line with the capabilities of current consoles and PC. Although an improved version was already released in 2020 for PCthis new update goes one step further, and according to Guerrilla Gamesseeks to offer a more satisfying experience for new players who are discovering the history of Aloy.

This price adjustment might not be welcomed by all players, especially those who were hoping to take advantage of offers to upgrade to the new version. However, the decision reflects the intention of PlayStation to align prices and maximize profits from their new release, making it clear that technological and graphic advances come with an additional cost. The future of remakes and remasters will depend on how companies balance the value to players with the costs they impose on these re-releases.

Via: VGC

Author’s note: In the end it seems that Sony wants the $50 to be paid in one way or another. The good thing is that the physical versions are still cheap, so it’s now or never to purchase them.