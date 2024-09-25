Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered announced its release date at the State of Play in autumn 2024. In addition, it revealed a trailer with the new textures and sounds that we expect from the Guerrilla Games title, and it also reported on an addition to jump between the consoles of the Sony family.

To switch from PS4 to PS5 you will have to pay around 10 USD, Yes, to rethink the title between consoles. Are you ready to relive Aloy’s adventure? Remember that there will be new details and as they say out there “The devil lurks in the details”.

Sony announced the remaster of Horizon: Zero Dawn For some time now, however, The State of Play reported that the 2017 title will release its remaster on Thursday, October 31, 2024 and that there will be some sort of extra cost. The title will be available for both PC and PlayStation 5.

It will have new conversations between characters, improved textures of the landscapes and character design, the sounds of Aloy’s arrows will also have adjustments. New features of the dualsense will not be left behind.

Source: Guerrilla Games

So, are you ready for the remaster? It seems that the change in price will be appreciated in the new edition of Horizon: Zero Dawn.

